28 Jul 2021
Can the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT dethrone BMW X5 M Competition?

Mark Jones

Stuttgart’s Nürburgring beast ready to dethrone BMW as the fastest SUV we have ever tested.

The Cayenne Turbo GT recently become the fastest SUV to lap the Nürburgring.
The saying goes: "Straight roads are for fast cars, turns are for fast drivers”. We wonder if this will prove true when the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT comes up against BMW’s X5 M Competition in a straight-line drag race? You see, Porsche have just dethroned Audi’s RS Q8 as the fastest SUV to ever lap the 20.8 km Nordschleife of the infamous Nürburgring. Using a roll caged, and race seat kitted, camouflaged production model of their recently launched Cayenne Turbo GT, it came in 3.328 seconds ahead of their sibling with a time of seven minutes 38.925 seconds. So now...

