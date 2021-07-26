It is a no: New Opel Astra won’t be coming to South Africa

Charl Bosch

For the first time since 1993, the Astra nameplate will be absent from the South African market.

Available on local shores since 1993, two years after going on sale in Europe as part of the Opel linage, the local arm of the Stellantis-owned automaker has confirmed that the new Astra L won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

Unveiled earlier this month as the first Astra not to have any input from former parent company General Motors (GM) since the nameplate’s founding by UK sister brand Vauxhall for the Kadett D in 1979, Opel South Africa – responding to a user on Twitter enquiring about local availability – said “we have received confirmation that the new Astra will not be made available in South Africa”.

The announcement, though, could potentially be reserved after the Blitz, while still owned by GM, made a similar statement in 2009 after the American giant confirmed it was offloading both Opel and Vauxhall to a consortium comprising of parts supplier Magna and Russia’s Sberbank. The deal eventually didn’t go through, with GM retaining control of both brands and making the then new Astra J available on South African shores with the now-outgoing Astra K following in 2016.

Despite renouncing the Astra, the Rüsselsheim-based marque, in a secondary tweet, confirmed it would be bringing a hybrid model to local shores, but stopped short of providing any further details.

Facelift Opel Grandland, already confirmed for the local market, is tipped to feature a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

The model in question, though, is likely to be the recently facelifted Grandland, now without the X suffix, seeing as it currently rates as Opel’s only other hybrid model, and after it was confirmed for local availability by Stellantis during a product presentation unveiling in May at the launch of the updated Citroën C3.

As in Europe, the hybrid Grandland, called the Hybrid4, combines the existing 1.6 PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles in a plug-in hybrid configuration for a combined output of 221kW with drive, as indicated, going to all four wheels.

Expect a more detailed announcement to be made in due course.