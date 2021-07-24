Charl Bosch
How new Mazda BT-50 stacks up against Ranger, Hilux and others

Charl Bosch

All-new left-field offering ready to take on South Africa's cut-throat bakkie market.

Tough task awaits the new Mazda BT-50
The long awaited reveal and pricing of the all-new Mazda BT-50 this past Wednesday brought an end to an extensive waiting period for Hiroshima’s now very much left-field bakkie offering. But is its chances in a market dominated by the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger? Relegated to a small time player along with the Mitsubishi Triton with monthly sales often struggling to exceed 50 units, the first Mazda bakkie not to spawn a Ford derivative since the original B-Series bowed in 1961 debuts as a double cab model only. Its underpinnings are the same as that of the Isuzu D-Max...

