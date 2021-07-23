Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
6 minute read
23 Jul 2021
9:14 am
Motoring News
Motoring News | Premium

Golf GTI: From R11k to R670k

Charl Bosch

From engine size, power and performance, the biggest change since the GTI's arrival in 1982 has been its price.

The newly priced Mk 8 Golf GTI in UK-spec. Image: Volkswagen
This week’s confirmed pricing of the eagerly awaited Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI not only came as a surprise to many fans and observers, but in some cases also a shock. Sporting a sticker of R669 300, the GTI, which will be joined at a later stage by the Golf R as the sole derivatives of the eighth generation Golf locally, comfortably rates as the most expensive iteration ever, with social media users and even die-hard fans labelling the price as being on the steep side. ALSO READ: Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI officially priced With 2021 being the 45th anniversary of the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI officially priced
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING NEWS

190 kW Amarok slays Subaru WRX STI
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

PICS: Officially out: Volkswagen prices Crafter 4Motion and Tiptronic
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING NEWS

Volkswagen Polo GTI: Then and Now
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago