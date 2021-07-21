Sleeker facelift Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross priced

Charl Bosch

Previously offered all-wheel-drive model has fallen away.

Following the long awaited introduction of the Xpander last month, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has revealed price and spec details of the heavily updated Eclipse Cross.

Revealed in October last year sporting the three diamond’s Dynamic Shield front facia and a redesigned rear resembling the Xpander rather than being compared to that of the Pontiac Aztek, the Eclipse Cross, which often ranks as Mitsubishi’s best-selling local entrant, has also been updated inside in the form of a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and removal of the much criticised track pad that served as its interface.

Redesigned rear

For South Africa, Mitsubishi has cut the line-up from three to two derivatives with the casualty being the all-wheel-drive version of the entry-level 2.0-litre model.

Exclusively available with front-wheel-drive now, both remaining models sport the GLS trim level designation with the main difference being the engine; the mentioned free-breathing 2.0-litre that produces 110kW/197Nm and the forced assisted 1.5-litre turbo rated at 110kW/250Nm.

Eight-inch infotainment system the biggest highlight of the interior.

Standard transmission is a CVT with the latter sporting eight simulated ratios compared to the former’s six. Ground clearance is unchanged at 180 mm with Mitsubishi claiming consumption of 7.9 L/100 km for the 2.0-litre and 7.7 L/100 km for the turbo.

Able to swallow 437-litres of luggage with the rear seats up and 1 074-litres down, the Eclipse Cross, regardless of the powerunit, comes as standard with the following:

automatic air-conditioning with rear vents;

auto-levelling projector LED headlights;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

leather seats with the fronts being electric and heated;

18-inch alloy wheels;

keyless entry;

Heads-Up Display;

a new eight-speaker sound system;

cruise control;

multi-function leather wrapped steering wheel;

auto lock/unlock doors;

folding electric mirrors;

push-button start;

LED daytime running lights;

rain sense wipers;

front and rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera;

all around electric windows;

seven airbags;

ABS with EBD and BAS;

Active Yaw Control;

Active Stability and Traction Control;

Hill Start Assist

In total, five colours are offered;

Red Diamond;

Sporty Blue;

Silky White Pearl;

Titanium Grey Metallic;

Sterling Silver Metallic

As before, the facelifted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross come standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan with the 2.0 GLS retailing from R459 995 and the 1.5T GLS from R499 995.

