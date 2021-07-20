Stromtrak(king) Ford Ranger preparing for third quarter landfall

Charl Bosch

Revealed in Europe earlier this year, the Stromtrak replaces the Thunder as the filler between the Wildtrak and Raptor.

Having introduced the Ranger Wildtrak-based Thunder originally in Europe before making it available in South Africa last year, Ford has followed a similar route yet again by announcing availability from the third quarter of this year of the Ranger Stromtrak.

The replacement for the Thunder, the Stromtrak, which debuted alongside the XLT-based Wolftrak on the Old Continent in April, again rates as an appearance package and most likely the final special edition version of the current Ranger Wildtrak before the all-new model, which debuts internationally later this year, arrives on local shores next year.

As in Europe, the exterior enhancements to Stromtrak includes 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, the same grille as the Thunder, 3D Stormtrak badges at the base of the doors and on the tailgate, side steps, black roof rails and mirror caps, a black lower front bumper insert and black decals at the base of the doors and on the bonnet.

RELATED: Wolf and Stormtrak(king) Ford Ranger revealed in Europe

Offered in four colours; Frozen White, Sea Grey, Lighting Blue and the model bespoke Lucid Red, arguably the biggest inclusion is an automatic roller bed shutter similar to the Toyota Hilux Legend RS that replaces the manual cover employed on the Thunder. Carried over though is the bed divider and rubberised bin.

Although unchanged from the Wildtrak on the specification front, the Stormtrak boasts a number of model specific interior trim pieces, namely illuminated Stromtrak door sills, Ranger Raptor leather covered seats with red stitching, Stromtrak embroidered headrests and additional red stitch work on the steering wheel, gear lever, dashboard and doors.

Pricing will only be announced at a later stage but expect a starting sticker of around R750 000 for the two-wheel-drive with the four-wheel-drive poised to retail from R850 000.