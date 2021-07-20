PICS: Updated Porsche Macan bows with revised exterior and more power

Charl Bosch

Macan line-up comprises three models with the Turbo being a surprise absentee.

Having reintroduced the GTS moniker to the Macan line-up less than two years ago, Porsche has given its smallest SUV a mid-life revision with not only more power, but also a number of exterior and interior tweaks.

Centring around three models with surprisingly no reference being made to the Macan Turbo, the GTS now serves as the flagship variant with the main drawing card being a power increase of 44 kW from the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine.

Now producing 324kW/550Nm, the GTS, with the optional Sport Chrono package, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds before topping out at 272 km/h. The sole transmission option, as on every other Macan model, is a seven-speed PDK with drive going to all four corners.

Porsche Macan S rear

In addition, Porsche has also transferred the twin-blown V6 over the Macan S where it replaces the old 3.0-litre V6 with outputs of 280kW/520Nm instead of the previous 260kW/480Nm. In S spec, the Macan will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 259 km/h.

Serving as the range’s entry-point, the un-badged Macan retains the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but with its power output raised by 10 kW to 195 kW and torque by 30 Nm to 400 Nm. Top speed is pegged at 232 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 6.2 seconds.

RELATED: Porsche Macan GTS returns with more muscle

Externally, the changes are prominent in the form of a new front facia, new 3D taillights and an updated diffuser. Standard across the range though are the Sport Design mirrors, the Porsche Dynamic Light System main beams, two new colours; Papaya Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic and alloy wheel sizes ranging from 19-inches on the Macan, to 20-inches on the Macan S and 21-inches on the GTS.

Interior of the Macan GTS Sport

The latter meanwhile also comes with black accents as well as an optional GTS Sport Package that comprises a revised Porsche Active Suspension Management system and chassis, recalibrated power steering, 21-inch GT alloy wheels, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, sport air suspension that drops the overall ride height by 10 mm and an exclusive colour called Python Green.

Inside, Porsche has redesigned the Macan’s centre console to accommodate the 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management infotainment system, while also equipping it with a new gear lever, the GT Sport steering wheel from the 911 and retaining the analogue clock on the dashboard across the line-up. Reserved for the GTS Sport package though are electric sport seats finished in Race-Tex faux leather, carbon inserts and Python Green stitch work.

Porsche Macan GTS

Porsche Macan GTS Sport front

Porsche Macan GTS Sport rear

Price

Going on sale in Europe from October, Porsche South Africa has however confirmed that delivers will commence from January next year with order books opening within the next two or three weeks. The local market will be privy to all three variants, whose sticker prices include a three year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Macan – R1 050 000

Macan S – R1 271 000

Macan GTS – R1 551 000

For more info, visit: https://dealer.porsche.com/za/johannesburg/en-GB