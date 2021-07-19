Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric G-Class concept primed August unveiling

Charl Bosch

Set to be called EQG, the electric G, in 580 form, will have a reported output of 373 kW and range of 500 km.

With a patent submission applied for back in April, a weekend report from Germany has claimed that the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be previewed as a concept next month, before going on sale in 2022 or 2023

According to the mbpassion.de online form, the battery powered G, which will fall under Benz’s EQ division and carry the EQG moniker, will come in two derivatives; EQG 560 and EQG 580, both powered by two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles with varying power outputs.

While not providing in-depth details, the forum claims the latter will produce 373 kW thanks to a 108 kWh battery pack and offer a range of 500 km, a distance significantly less than the claimed 763 km of the AMG G63 and the 1 042 km of the G400d.

The inclusion of the battery has meanwhile ignited speculation that the comparatively low range compared to its petrol and diesel siblings could be as a result of its weight with motor1.com alleging the EQG becoming the first G-Class to exceed three tonnes.

Although destined to remain four-wheel-drive, as evident by the placing of the electric motors, rumours have also suggested that the electric hardware could potentially do away with the trademark three locking differentials and low range transfer case the G-Class has sported since the original W460’s debut in 1979.

Expect more details to become apparent over the coming weeks though leading up to the EQG’s forecasted reveal.