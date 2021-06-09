Polarsing Gran(d) as BMW reveals all-new 4 Series Gran Coupe

Charl Bosch

Arrival of the Gran Coupe completes the 4 Series line-up.

BMW has completed the rollout of the controversial 4 Series line with the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupe heading to South Africa later this year.

Joining the coupe, cabriolet and more recently the M4, the Gran Coupe retains the same controversial grille, but now rides on the CLAR platform and gains in almost every dimensions compared to its predecessor.

Coming in at 4 783 mm overall with a wheelbase of 2 856 mm, height of 1 442 mm and width of 1 852 mm, the Gran is 143 mm longer overall, 53 mm taller and 27 wider with the wheelbase increasing by 46 mm. Aside from translating into a more spacious cabin, boot space has been the other beneficiary with a 39-litres improvement to 470-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat up and up to 1 290-litres with the rears down.

Like its predecessor, the Gran Coupe boasts a sloping coupe-esque roofline and regardless of trim level, comes as standard with the adaptive LED headlights, a mesh pattern for the grille, the ever popular M Sport package as well two other exterior packs; black and carbon.

Available from the options list though is the Matrix LED or LED Laser lights, the M Sport differential and wheel sizes ranging from the standard 17-inches to 19-inches in a number of designs and finishes.

As before, the line-up is topped by the M440i xDrive whose exterior revisions further include a Cerium Grey grille, high gloss black accents lower down the rear bumper, a revised front bumper and underneath its skin, the Adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes utilising a four-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, and an electronic M Sport differential plus the option of 20-inch M alloy wheels.

The changes underneath the Gran Coupe’s skin don’t stop at the M440i though as the newcomer boasts a wider, by 50 mm at the front and 29 mm at the rear, track, bespoke front and rear axles, new front and rear struts, revised dampers, retuned electric power steering and upgraded springs.

Inside, the Live Cockpit Professional system once consists of the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the former now with the 7.0 operating system inclusive of over-the-air updates, the BMW Driving Assistant and from the specification sheet, Park Assist, Reverse Assist and the new rotary touch controller.

Standard across the range is the Live Cockpit Plus that omits the instrument cluster, but retains the infotainment system as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, three sound system are offered; the standard 100-watt six-speaker, the ten-speaker Hi-Fi with 205-watts and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon.

For South Africa, the Gran Coupe range will comprise two turbo-petrol engines and one turbodiesel, all mated to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with the otherwise optional sports ratio setup standard on the M440i xDrive. Unlike the European model though, the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system is not offered.

Starting the range off, the 420i is powered by the stalwart 2.0-litre unit that produces 135kW/300Nm, which translates to a top speed of 235 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. A no-no tough is the second tier 430i using the same engine but churning out 180kW/400Nm.

As mentioned, the M440i tops not only the range but also the petrol line-up with its 3.0-litre straight-six punching out 275kW/500Nm. With all four wheels gripping, the M440i will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

Completing the line-up is the 420d which makes 140kW/400Nm from its 2.0-litre oil-burner, enough to propel it from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and on to a V-max of 233 km/h. Despite being available on the Old Continent, the xDrive equipped 420d will not be offered locally.

Going on sale from the fourth quarter, pricing for the 4 Series Gran Coupe has not been revealed, but expect a premium over the coupe that retails from R796 438 for the 420i to R1 238 854 for the M440i xDrive.