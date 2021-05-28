Screen time for McLaren Elva

Charl Bosch

Application of a windscreen has resulted in the Elva Roadster.

With less than two years having passed since its world debut, McLaren has unveiled a second version of the CanAm racing inspired Elva, this time with a windscreen.

Claimed to be as a result of regulations in the United States, the newly named Elva Roadster drops the so-called Active Air Management System (AAMS) for a conventional screen Woking claims has only upped the kerb weight by 20 kg to 1 300 kg.

Still featuring the singled hinged carbon fibre dihedral doors and newly installed rain sense wipers whose washer jets have been integrated into the pillars, the Elva still does without a roof, side windows or indeed any glass at the rear as a means of keeping weight to a minimum.

Also left unchanged is the interior and drivetrain, the latter made up of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the Senna, whose 600kW/800Nm is delivered to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Despite not disclosing the top speed, McLaren claims that the Elva Roadster will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, a tenth slower than the conventional Elva, and from 0-200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, again a tenth slower.

Even more limited than the standard model, only 149 Elva Roadsters will be produced by McLaren’s Special Operations division and to customer order. No pricing details were released.