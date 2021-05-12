Chapter fully written as all-new Kia Sonet gets stickered

Charl Bosch

Sonet arrives facing an all-out war with its countrymen.

With the wraps having come off in August last year, Kia has finally revealed spec and pricing details of the all-new Sonet.

Built alongside the Seltos at the Anantapur Plant in the state of Andra Pradesh, the Sonet arrives on the back of the reveals of its home-grown rivals, the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and very soon, the Renault Kiger with the segment-leading Ford EcoSport being the other contender.

Despite appearing similar to the Indian model, the Sonet boasts an overall length of 4 120 mm, which eclipses not only its rivals, but also its sibling in that it no longer falls within the sub-four metre regulations. Its dimensions are concluded by a wheelbase of 2 500 mm, height of 1 610 mm and width of 1 710 mm. Claimed boot space is 392-litres.

For South Africa, the Sonet will derive motivation from a solitary petrol engine; an 85kW/144Nm 1.5 not offered in the Indian model, but used by sister brand Hyundai in the Creta. Drive is routed to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.

In terms of specification, two trim grades are available with features on the entry-level LX comprising:

six-speaker sound system;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

all around electric windows;

15-inch steel wheels;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD;

Electronic Stability Control;

auto on/off headlights;

electric mirrors;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

faux leather/cloth seats’

reverse camera;

Hill Start Assist

Building on this, the range-topping EX swaps the steel wheels for 16-inch alloys while also adding a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, satin silver roof rails, rear parking sensors and front fog lamps to the mix.

In total, seven colours are available; Glacier White, Aurora Black, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Beige Gold, Intelligency Blue and Intense Red with buyers also having the option of four two-tone hues; Glacier White and Intense Red match with a black roof or Gravity Grey and Intelligency Blue contrasted by a white roof.

Comprising four models, all variants come as standard with a five year/unlimited km warranty plus a four year/60 000 km service plan.