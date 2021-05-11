New cub arrives as Peugeot prices long awaited 208

Charl Bosch

208 arrives months after the new Opel Corsa on which it is based.

Having made its debut just over two years ago, Peugeot has finally announced the price and spec details of the all-new second generation 208.

Arriving months after Stellantis stablemate Opel’s new Corsa, which rides on the same EMP1 platform, the aggressively styled new 208 measures 4 500 mm in overall length with its wheelbase coming to 2 540 mm, height to 1 430 mm and width to 1 745 mm. Claimed boot space is 311-litres or 1 106-litres with the rear seats down.

Tipping the scales at 30 kg lighter than its predecessor, the 208, like the Corsa, touches down powered by two versions of the familiar 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine; the normally aspirated unit that produces 55kW/118Nm and the turbo variant in two states of tune; 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm.

Limited to the entry-level Active model, the free-breathing 1.2 is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox with the next step-up Allure offering a six-speed manual as the sole option on the 74 kW turbo. Opt for the 96 kW unit though, and the manual is replaced by a six-speed automatic which comes standard on the range-topping GT.

Performance-wise, the Active will get from 0-100 km/h in 14.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 171 km/h, while the Allure manual will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 9.9 seconds before topping out at 188 km/h.

Equipped with the automatic box and plus the additional 22kW/25Nm, both the Allure and GT will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds before reaching a V-max of 198 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.8 L/100 km for the Active and Allure manual with the automatic Allure and GT consuming unleaded at a rate of 6.3 L/100 km.

On the specification front, the Active rides on 15-inch steel wheels in addition to the following:

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six-speaker sound system;

push-button start;

manual climate control;

colour coded bumper, door handles and mirrors;

auto on/off headlights with LED daytime running diodes;

integrated bootlid spoiler;

electric mirrors;

3.5-inch instrument cluster display;

leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever;

cloth seats with orange inserts;

faux carbon fibre detailing;

tyre pressure monitor;

head adjustable driver’s seat;

ABS with EBD and EBA;

six airbags;

auto lock/unlock doors;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist.

Adding to these, the Allure swaps the steelies for 16-inch alloys while also receiving a digital instrument cluster and a second USB port. Also included are:

folding electric mirrors;

chrome grille;

diamond black bootlid spoiler;

LED headlights;

automatic climate control;

cruise control;

front and rear electric windows;

mint green seat stitching;

electrochromatic rear-view mirror;

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera

As the range’s flagship, the GT boasts model-specific 17-inch alloy wheels, gloss black accents and the option of a panoramic glass roof. Standard though is:

full-LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist;

eight-colour ambient lighting system;

alloy pedals;

ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charger;

Alcantara/cloth sport seats with the fronts being heated;

front parking sensors;

frameless electrochromatic rear-view mirror;

keyless entry;

front armrest;

Lane Keeping Assist;

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Driver Attention Alert

Standard across the four model line-up is a five year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

208 1.2 Active – R289 900

208 1.2T Allure – R349 900

208 1.2T Allure AT – R379 900

208 1.2T GT AT – R424 900