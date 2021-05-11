V8 rumours flare up again for all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Charl Bosch

Discovery of new V8 patent documents uncovered as spy images of newcomer flood social media.

With spy images of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 now a daily occurrence on social media, the uncovering of patent documents pertaining to a previously reported cancelled engine has ignited speculation once again of the newcomer offering a V8 engine.

Despite a number of reports and claims dating back nearly two years that the 300 will solely be offered with six-cylinder power regardless of being fuelled by petrol or diesel, or indeed the hybrid coming next year, Australia’s motoring.com.au has obtained a series of sketches filed in the US for the new twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre Lexus V8.

An engine earmarked for the brand’s next generation of F performance models, the bent-eight is poised to replace the normally aspirated 5.0 litre in the RC F and LC and became the topic of much debate after Toyota unexpectedly announced last year it opted to stop development as a result of the coronavirus.

Months later, a sudden U-turn was made with the most recent report in February claiming an output of as much as 493kW/650Nm, though some reports have reported a power figure of 450kW and torque of up to 750Nm.

According to the patent documents, the new engine can be configured in a number of ways ranging from a single to a twin-turbocharged setup in addition to supporting an architecture allowing it to be produced as a V6 or even a four-cylinder.

While a sure bet for the mentioned Lexus models, including a first time LS F, the V8’s significance for the Land Cruiser 300 stems from its expected use in the next generation Toyota Tundra now undergoing testing in the US.

Anticipated to replace the current model’s normally aspirated 5.7 litre V8, a unit also used in the now discontinued Land Cruiser 200 as well as the rebadged Lexus LX 570, the Tundra is once again set to use the same platform as the 300, which will come in the shape of the all-new body-on-frame TNGA-F slated to be used by the next generation Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado.

Although likely to get the 300’s 3.5 litre badged 3.4 litre twin-turbo V6 that originated in the Lexus LS 500 as the base engine, which has been rumoured for the Hilux GR Sport, American buyer preference for a V8 plus the mentioned platform could well result in the Tundra paving the way for the 300 to feature a bent-eight after all, despite Toyota earlier this year denying claims of market-specific power trains.

While purely speculative at present, the V8 has been tipped as the sole option for a reported GR Land Cruiser instead of a mainstay like the V6 or the brand new 230kW/687Nm 3.3 litre turbodiesel V6 that replaces the 4.5 D4-D V8.

The newly developed oil-burner will, however, be the sole option for the Land Cruiser GR Sport in addition to the incoming GR Hilux. Like the V6 petrol, it will be paired to a brand new 10 speed automatic gearbox.

In spite of Toyota having remained mum on the spy images of the 300, expect an official date of reveal to be announced soon.