Locally built Nissan Navara arrives with extensive line-up

Charl Bosch

Single cab debuts and petrol returns but 2.3-litre turbodiesel departs for returning 2.5.

Nissan has officially opened order books for the locally built Navara that will become available from next month.

In addition to announcing pricing, the heavily updated Navara, which debuted last year and is now assembled at the automaker’s Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria, sees the return of not only a petrol engine for the first time since the previous generation’s 4.0-litre V6, but a single cab model for the very first time.

A comprehensive line-up spanning 17 models over single and double cab bodystyles, the Navara retains the previous model’s upper SE and LE trim levels, but introduces three new grades; the entry-level XE, SE Plus and the range-topping Pro-4X that originated in the United States and is aimed at the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Toyota Hilux Legend RS.

As befitting its designation, the XE serves as a workhorse nomenclature with its availability being limited to the single cab. In terms of specification, it features as standard:

16-inch steel wheels;

black mirrors, bumper and door handles;

manual windows;

air-conditioning;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist;

fixed rear window

Upgrading to the SE, which serves as the starting point of the double cab range once again, nets the following:

audio system with Bluetooth and USB

17-inch steel wheels on the double cab with the single cab still riding on 16-inch steelies

fabric as opposed to PVC seats;

electric windows;

auto lock/unlock doors;

remote central locking;

electric mirrors;

rear air-conditioning vents for the double cab;

multi-function steering wheel;

Hill Start Assist;

Trailer Stability Control;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Descent Control on four-wheel-drive models

Upping the ante, the SE Plus, which is exclusive to the double cab, swaps the steel wheels for 17-inch alloys while also receiving:

black side steps;

seven airbags;

cruise control;

Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking;

Driver Alert

As before, the top-spec LE comes loaded and apart from swapping the SE Plus’ 17-inch alloys for chrome 18-inche wheels, boasts the following:

body coloured bumpers and door handles;

chrome grille;

folding electric mirrors;

LED headlights only on the double cab;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

leather seats again only on the double cab with those for the driver being electric;

dual-zone climate control;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

reverse camera with rear parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Departure Warning

Sitting at the top of the range, the Pro-4X builds on the LE and is only available as a double cab. Aside from model specific 17-inch alloy wheels, it gets:

black exterior detailing;

tow bar;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

surround-view camera system;

automatic sliding rear window;

embedded satellite navigation

Up front, and for the first time since the introduction of the current D23 Navara, a choice of engines are offered with the mentioned petrol being joined by a single turbodiesel.

Producing 118kW/233Nm, the petrol displaces 2.5-litres is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox with drive only going to the rear wheels.

In the biggest surprise yet, Nissan has reverted back to 2.5-litres for the diesel with the previous 2.3-litre single and twin-turbo units making way for a single blowing version of the engine that served as the flagship in the D40 Navara until the arrival of the 3.0-litre V9X.

Available in two states of tune, the engine produces 120kW/403Nm in the XE, SE and SE Plus, while matching the twin-turbo 2.3’s 140kW/450Nm in the LE and Pro-4X. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the former trio with a seven-speed automatic optional but only on the two-wheel-drive models.

On the LE, the manual is only offered on the four-wheel-drive model with the self-shifter being otherwise standard. As before, buyers have the option of two-or-four-wheel-drive.

Regardless of the bodystyle, all Navara models come standard with a six year/150 000 km warranty as well as a six year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Single Cab

Navara 2.5 XE – R311 000

Navara 2.5 dCi XE – R350 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE – R426 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE 4×4 – R492 000

Navara 2.5 dCi LE – R456 000

Navara 2.5 dCi LE 4×4 – R527 000

Double Cab

Navara 2.5 dCi SE – R474 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE AT – R498 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE 4×4 – R552 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE Plus – R505 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE Plus AT – R528 000

Navara 2.5 dCi SE Plus 4×4 – R580 000

Navara 2.5 dCi LE AT – R606 000

Navara 2.5 dCi LE 4×4 – R660 000

Navara 2.5 dCi LE 4×4 AT – R677 000

Navara 2.5 dCi Pro-4X AT – R686 000

Navara 2.5 dCi Pro-4X 4×4 AT – R740 000