All-new Kia Sportage on track to reveal itself in June

Charl Bosch

Newcomer will once again be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Tucson.

With testing having continued since the emergence of details and spy images last year, a report from South Korea has alleged that Kia will be unveiling the all-new Sportage next month.

Currently in its fourth generation and on sale since 2015, the internally named NQ5 fifth generation Sportage will, like the second and third, ride on the same platform as the Hyundai Tucson and now the new Hyundai Santa Cruz, with The Korean Car Blog reporting the use of the same engines as well.

Picturing the newcomer still wearing heavy layers of disguise, the online platform reports that the Sportage will be different on the inside from not only the current model, but also the Tucson.

This includes a model specific dashboard and look of the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, which will be combined to form a single unit similar to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX. Upgraded materials and a more extensive array of safety and driver assistance features are likely to be included as well.

For now, little else is known about the Sportage, but expect more details and possibly even images to be emerge over the next few weeks in the form of pre-launch leaks.