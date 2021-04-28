Renault mulling 180 km/h top speed limit for next models

Charl Bosch

French marque will also end investment into new diesel engines.

Renault has mulled following Volvo in introducing a blanket 180 km/h top speed limit across all of its new models over the coming years.

According to a weekend report by Germany’s Der Spiegel, Renault boss Luca de Meo hinted at the introduction of the system called Safety Coach at a recent shareholder meeting in Paris, which will be extended to the next generation of Dacias as well.

While the specifics surrounding the system were not divulged, all cars will have their speeds regulated depending on the set limit in the area, in addition to having the v-max adjusted automatically when faced with changing weather conditions and the level of driver alertness. A timeframe for the implementation of the system was not provided.

At the same time, de Meo also confirmed the end of any investment into new diesel engines as the brand switches its attention to electric and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

According to Automotive News Europe, the former Seat boss, who joined Renault last year, indicated that emphasis will be placed on existing oil-burners likely until legislation makes them unavailable for continuation.

Shared with Nissan and Dacia in addition to being used by certain Mercedes-Benz models, Renault’s in-house developed dCi oil-burners consists of the 1.5 K9K, the 1.6 and 1.7 R-Type and the M9 co-developed with Nissan that displaces 2.0-litres and 2.3-litres in the case of the Navara, Alaskan and the discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class.