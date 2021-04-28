Clearer picture(s) emerge of all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Charl Bosch

First glimpse of the rear shows Mercedes-Benz and even Mitsubishi elements.

With the long awaited Toyota Land Cruiser 300 slowly beginning to emerge via leaked images, a fresh batch of spy shots in a holding area has surfaced on social media, together with more detailed specifications of the Japanese model.

On course to debut this month or early May given the rate at which the images in question are appearing, the replacement for the 14-year-old Land Cruiser 200, whose production run ended in March, sports a clear evolutionary design at the front characterised by thin LED headlights integrated with the massive grille, a chunky front bumper and vertical inlets around the grille itself.

Posted on Instagram by user Hirofumi Shiomi and also by the Kurdistan Automotive Blog, the images provide a first sight of the rear, which conforms to the evolution rather than revolution mantra by being just as round, albeit with new Mercedes-Benz-esque tail lights and an overall look not too dissimilar to the previous generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Inside, the 300 will get the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Harrier and Venza, but according to a new report from Best Car, the specification sheet will include some of the following.

On the entry-level GX, 18-inch alloy wheels, a smaller nine-inch or optional ten-inch display, a kick-motion automatic tailgate, optional rear diff-lock and standard LED headlights. In addition to these, fingerprint authentication is added to the next step-up AX and VX.

At the top of the range, the ZX and GR Sport boast the nine-inch display as standard or the 12.3-inch as an option, with both also receiving the Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management system, a limited slip differential and in the case of the latter, matte grey 18-inch alloy wheels instead of the former’s standard 20-inches.

As indicated by its name, the GR Sport will have a Gazoo Racing body kit, but like the ZR, have seating for five or seven, whereas the GX, AX and VX only come with the former seating option.

Set to ride on the newly designed body-on-frame version of the TNGA platform called TNGA-F with a low range transfer case continuing, the 300 will have dimensions of 4 590 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 850 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 1 980 mm with the GR Sport set to gain 35 mm in length, 10 mm in height and 15 mm in width, reportedly as a result of its different grille, bumpers and wheel arches.

Up front, two engines will initially be offered, both with six cylinders linked to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The first Land Cruiser not to have the option of a V8 in any market since the 80-series bowed out in 1997, the replacement for the 4.6 and 5.7-litre V8 petrols displaces 3.4-litres but employs two turbos and is marketed as a 3.5.

Essentially the same engine used in the Lexus LS500, for the Land Cruiser output has been upped from 310 kW to 313 kW, but torque lowered from 600 Nm to 589 Nm. It is, however, worth noting that none of the power or torque figures has been verified by Toyota.

Replacing the 4.5 D-4D V8 turbodiesel V8, which continues for now in the Land Cruiser 76 and 79, is the new 3.3-litre V6 rumoured back in 2018, slated to also power the GR Hilux.

Unlikely to feature mild-hybrid assistance or indeed produced by Mazda as was reported earlier this year, the bent-six will supposedly produce 230kW/687Nm – 30kW/37Nm more than the V8.

The third option, a hybrid based on the petrol, will become available next year. Despite Toyota’s mass hybrid switch by 2025, the Land Cruiser 300 will for now not have the previously reported diesel/electric powertrain made up of an electric motor combined with the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 from the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado.

Set to go on sale in August according to reports, the Land Cruiser 300 could debut as early as the end of this year in South Africa, but while Toyota has remained mum on the exact date, chances are it will mostly likely only arrive next year.