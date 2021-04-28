Petrol power upped as Volvo introduces XC40 T4

Charl Bosch

The T4 bridges the petrol model gap between the T3 and all-wheel-drive T5.

Just more than three years after its South African debut, Volvo has added a third petrol-powered model to the XC40 line-up following the initial availability of the top-spec T5.

Positioned below T5 but above the three-cylinder T3 introduced in August 2018, the T4 makes use of the same 2.0 Drive-E engine as the former, but with power and torque reduced from 185kW/350Nm to 140kW/300Nm. Kept is the eight-speed Geartronic transmission and drive going to the front wheels with Volvo claiming a top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.9 L/100 km.

Like the rest of the XC40 range, the T4 comes in Momentum, Inscription and R-Design trim levels with a myriad of safety features and tech consisting of a surround-view camera system, the tablet-like nine-inch Sensus Connect infotainment system, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist, City Safety, Cross Traffic Alert, a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a wireless smartphone charger to name but a few.

Arriving before the all-electric XC40 Recharge that will only be offered in T8 guise like the plug-in hybrid XC90, the T4, like the rest of the XC40 range, comes standard with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

PRICING

XC40 T3 Momentum – R630 700

XC40 T3 Inscription – R683 500

XC40 T3 R-Design – R683 900

XC40 T4 Momentum – R663 000

XC40 T4 Inscription – R715 800

XC40 T4 R-Design – R716 200

XC40 T5 Momentum AWD – R743 800

XC40 T5 Inscription AWD – R796 600

XC40 T5 R-Design AWD – R797 000

XC40 D4 Momentum AWD – R741 000

XC40 D4 Inscription AWD – R793 800

XC40 D4 R-Design AWD – R794 200