Maserati celebrates motorsport and Fangio with F Tributo models

Charl Bosch

Apart from the colours there have been no changes underneath the skins of the Ghibli or Levante.

With hybrid versions of the Ghibli and the Levante out earlier this month, Maserati has introduced special edition versions of both in celebration of its 95 years in motorsport this year.

Commemorating not only 25 April 1925 when a Tipo 25 took part in and won the 1 500 cc class in the daunting Targa Florio, the trident marque’s F Tributo Special Editions also celebrates the history of the iconic 250F that took Juan Manuel Fangio to his second Formula 1 world title in 1954.

Essentially an appearance package with no technical differences underneath the bonnet or body, the F Tributo models come in a choice of two colours; Azzurro Tributo said to pay homage to Maserati’s home town of Modena, and Rosso Tributo in which it and other Italian marques raced in.

In addition, both boast yellow brake calipers and yellow outer wheel rims, the hue being chosen as it represents not only Modena along with the blue, but also because it featured on the body of Fangio’s 250F.

Gloss black badging and a gloss black trident badge on the C-pillar rounds the exterior off, together with 21-inch black Anteo alloy wheels on the Levante and 21-inch Titano gloss black alloys on the Ghibli. The bespoke changes inside are more subtle and limited to Pieno Fiore full-grained leather with red or yellow stitch work.

Until being confirmed for South Africa, both the Levante and Ghibli F Tributo Special Editions are not destined for the local market, but expect this to possibly change in the coming months.