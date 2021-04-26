Sharp looking Hyundai Santa Fe arrives with more kit

Charl Bosch

More powerful oil-burner now paired to a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Having taken the wraps off the Santa Fe facelift less than a year ago, Hyundai has now released the South African market specification and pricing of its, for now, flagship SUV.

Set to be succeeded by the Palisade at the sharp end of the Hyundai line up sometime this year, the Santa Fe rides on a new platform called Gen3 and measures 4 785 mm in overall length with its wheelbase coming to 2 765 mm, height to 1 710 mm and width to 1 900 mm.

Providing seating for seven as before, the exterior revisions include the T graphic headlights first seen on the new Tucson and more recently the rear lights of the Santa Cruz, a redesigned jewelled grille and front bumper with vertical air inlets on the flanks, a new rear bumper and revised tail lights now connected by a central strip.

Just is prominent is the interior which derives heavily Palisade in not only the look of the centre console, but also the transmission tunnel where the gear lever is dropped for the same shift-by-wire button operated setup as the Palisade.

Comprising just two models; Executive and Elite, both are powered by a reworked version of the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, now punching out 148kW/441Nm. New though is the transmission itself, an eight-speed dual-clutch that replaces the old six-speed torque converter.

While front-wheel-drive is the sole method of transferring power to the black stuff in the Executive, the Elite receives the HTRAC four-wheel-drive as standard, together with six driving modes; Eco, Comfort, Smart, Sport, Sand and Snow/Mud. Only the former quartet is available on the Executive.

In terms of performance, both will top out at 205 km/h with the Executive getting from 0-100 km/h in nine seconds and the Elite in 9.2 seconds. Combined fuel consumption for both is 7.9 L/100 km.

As for equipment, both models, in typical Hyundai fashion, are loaded to the brim, with the Executive boasting the following:

18-inch alloy wheels

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

black leather interior

electric tailgate

electric driver’s seat

wireless smartphone charger

dual-zone climate control with separate second and third row vents

six-speaker sound system

auto lock/unlock doors

keyless entry

push-button as well as remote start

folding electric mirrors

cruise control

Hill Start Assist

Downhill Brake Control

auto on/off LED headlights

rain sense wipers

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

rear parking sensors with a reverse camera

Blind Spot Detection

On top of these, the Elite receives a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and swaps the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys, while adding electrical adjustment to the passenger’s chair, Rear Seat Alert, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear window blinds and a panoramic sunroof.

A total of six colours are available:

White Cream

Phantom Black

Typhoon Silver

Magnetic Force

Taiga Brown

Lagoon Blue

Included in the R769 500 asking price of the Executive and the Elite’s R869 500 sticker is a seven year/200 000 km warranty as well as a six year/90 000 km service plan.