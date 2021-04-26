Polarising Fiat Toro shows its facelift self in Brazil

Charl Bosch

Brazil's second best-selling bakkie after the Fiat Strada, the Toro remains forbidden for countries outside South America.

Second only behind the Strada as Brazil’s best-selling bakkie, Fiat has taken the covers off of the facelift Toro five years after its initial introduction.

Arriving after a small refresh in June last year, the more prominent tweaks to the controversially styled unibody double cab only Toro, whose sales count stands at over 335 000 units since 2015, comprises new headlights with thinner upper LED units, a new grille featuring Fiat’s new letter only logo, LED fog lamps and new alloy wheels with sizes from 16 to 18-inches.

In terms of dimensions, the Toro still measures 4 915 mm in overall length with its wheelbase being 2 990 mm and height 1 330 mm. Despite the frontal revisions, the rear facia remains unchanged with the same applying to the barn-door style tailgate.

The biggest change to the vehicle known as the Ram 1000 in other parts of South America though is the interior. While a seven-inch Uconncet touchscreen infotainment system comes standard on the entry-level Endurance, the next-step Freedom boasts and 8.4-inch display with both units being Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

Also standard is a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster with all models benefitting from a redesigned centre console, new seats and type A and C USB ports.

While an option on Volcano that sits above the Freedom, the top-spec Toro models, the Ranch and Ultra, swap the 8.4-inch display for a Ram 1500 tablet-like 10.1-inch system with satellite navigation. The pair are also the only derivatives to come as standard with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Auto High Beam Assist.

In terms of features, the Endurance gets rear parking sensors, cruise control, 16-inch wheels, electric windows, six airbags, stability control, ABS with EBD and traction control with Hill Start Assist as standard, while the Freedom receives the mentioned LEDs, 17-inch alloys, leather steering wheel and gear lever, a reverse camera, front armrest and body coloured door handles plus mirrors.

An option is the Comfort package which adds leather seats, a rear armrest, satellite navigation and a wireless smartphone charger, while upgrading to the Comfort Plus nets front parking sensors, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, the mentioned new safety systems, rain sense wipers and auto on/off headlights.

On the Volcano, the Comfort package is standard in addition to 18-inch alloy wheels, seven airbags, an electric driver’s seat, folding electric mirrors, push-button start, keyless entry and chrome door handles. As mentioned, the 10.1-inch display is optional together with the new safety system and a sunroof.

Upping the ante further, the Ranch gains brown leather seats with brown interior detailing, chrome side steps, a roof rack and roll bar as well as all-terrain tyres, while the Ultra drops a wheel size and the go-anywhere rubber for black alloys, a loadbin cover, black instead of chrome roof rails, black leather seats, sports bar and a black front skidplate.

Underneath the bonnet, Fiat has dropped not only the normally aspirated 2.4-litre Tigershark petrol engine with 139kW/224Nm, but also the six-speed manual gearbox with the entire line-up being automatic only.

The standard unit on the Endurance, the 1.8 E.torQ petrol/ethanol engine produces an unchanged 104kW/189Nm, while the new addition is the 1.3 Firefly turbo used in not only the Strada albeit without forced assistance, but also in the Jeep Compass. In the Toro, the Brazilian made and developed unit punches out 137kW/270Nm.

Both are linked to a six-speed automatic gearbox with the Firefly optional on the Endurance but standard on the Freedom and Volcano. Unchanged is the 2.0-litre turbodiesel whose 125kW/350Nm is channelled to the front or all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic ‘box. Available across the range, the oil-burner is however the only option for the Ranch and Ultra.

Now available in South America, the Toro is classified as a market specific model, meaning it will continue to be offered with left-hand-drive and therefore a no-no for South Africa.

PRICING

Toro 1.8 Endurance AT – R $ 114 590 (R297 952)

Toro 1.3 Endurance AT – R $ 119 590 (R310 952)

Toro 2.0 TD Endurance AWD AT – R $ 152 990 (R397 798)

Toro 1.3 Freedom AT – R $ 131 890 (R342 934)

Toro 2.0 TD Freedom AWD AT – R $ 164 390 (R427 439)

Toro 1.3 Volcano AT – R $ 144 990 (R376 996)

Toro 2.0 TD Volcano AWD AT – R $ 177 690 (R462 022)

Toro 2.0 TD Ranch AWD AT – R $ 185 490 (R482 303)

Toro 2.0 TD Ultra AWD AT – R $ 187 490 (R487 503)

Addition spec and pricing details: motor1.com Brazil