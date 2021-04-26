Toyota GR Corolla tipped to outpower GR Yaris

Charl Bosch

Output from the 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo could rise from 200 kW to 221 kW.

Toyota’s under development GR Corolla will reportedly developed more power than the GR Yaris when it debuts next year or in 2023.

Already ruled-out from getting electrification, Japan’s carsensor.net claims while the 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine from the Yaris will prevail up front, it will be upgraded from 200 kW in Japanese-spec to 221 kW for the Corolla with the final torque figure unknown.

Contradicting a report from last year alleging a power output of 184 kW, less than the 192 kW the GR Yaris develops in Europe, the GR Corolla will however have its sibling trick four-wheel-drive system and six-speed manual gearbox with no option of an automatic.

Despite being called off two years ago, only to be confirmed last year followed by a patent application in Australia months later, Carsensor further claims the GR Corolla will also be cheaper than the Yaris with a projected price tag in Japan of between ¥3.5-million and ¥4-million (est. R462 400- R528 400) versus ¥3.9-million to ¥4.5-million (est. R515 200-R594 500).

Japan will also get an estate version based on the Corolla Fielder, but with a 2.0-litre hybrid powerplant in place of the 1.6-litre turbo, a unit hinted at by now former Toyota Europe CEO and Managing Director for South Africa, Dr John van Zyl, two years ago as being ideal for the GR Corolla.

Expect more details, hint and possibly even images to emerge over the coming weeks and months.