Renault Triber subtly updated

Charl Bosch

Aside from the mentioned changes, the Triber's standard specification is unchanged.

With not even two years having passed since its world debut in India, Renault, after revealing the Triber on local shores last February, have introduced a number revisions for its Kwid based MPV.

Unchanged design-wise, the applied tweaks are largely reserved for the specification sheet and comprises LED indicators, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a new dual-tone hooter. Not specified tough are the models benefitting from the new features.

As before, the line-up consists three trim grades; Expression, Dynamique and Prestige with all making use of the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Kwid, upgraded to produce 52kW/96Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with a five-speed automated manual (AMT) optional on the Prestige.

Launched in India last year, the turbocharged version of the same engine, also used in the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite who share the same platform, is reportedly due to become available only next year.

Like the pre-updated Triber, the revised range comes as standard with a five year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Triber 1.0 Expression – R185 900

Triber 1.0 Dynamique – R195 500

Triber 1.0 Prestige – R211 900

Triber 1.0 Prestige AMT – R221 900