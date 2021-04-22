Special Edition Ferrari 812 revealed with 610 kW

Charl Bosch

812 Special Edition officially the most powerful V12 Ferrari ever made.

Ferrari has taken the covers off of a limited edition version of the 812 Superfast that follows in the wheel tracks of the GTS unveiled two years ago.

With the 812 being four years old this year, the new, simply titled Special Edition not only arrives as the most powerful version of the Maranello’s range-topping berlinetta yet to date, but also the most powerful V12 the Prancing Horse has ever made.

Motivated by the same normally aspirated 6.5-litre engine as the regular Superfast, an extra 30 pferdestarke (PS) or 22 kW has been extracted for a total of 830 PS or 610 kW thanks to amongst others, new valve timing and a complete redesign of a number of components.

Although Ferrari didn’t specify whether a torque uptake had been obtained from the standard 718 Nm, it did confirm a rev-limit of 9 500 rpm, another high for any Ferrari road car.

Likely to be paired to an upgraded version of the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Special Edition is poised to better the standard 812’s top speed of 340 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprint time of three seconds, however, no details were provided.

Aside from the power, the Special Edition boasts a new titanium exhaust system, a revised chassis, a reduction in weight thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre and revised aerodynamics in the shape of the redesigned front facia and a single-piece aluminium cowling in place of the window.

In addition to the rear spoiler, the cowling sports a series of vortex generators on top Ferrari claims are deliberate additions in order to assist with aerodynamics. Also new are the rear diffuser and the Side Slip Control system, now known as 7.0.

Less dramatic are the changes inside made up of redesigned door panels and even the dashboard to reduce weight, plus a simulated H-gate manual gearbox pattern on the transmission tunnel.

Debuting officially on the fifth of next month, expect clearer details to be revealed then, along with potential pricing as well as South African market availability.