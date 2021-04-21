Glimpse of updated Polo as Seat reveals facelift Ibiza

Charl Bosch

Seat's departure from South Africa over a decade ago means the facelift Ibiza will remain a no-no.

With the wraps due to come off the facelift Volkswagen Polo tomorrow (22 April), sister brand Seat has provided a hint of to what expect in the shape of the updated Ibiza.

Unveiled back in 2017, the Ibiza, along with the incoming all-new Skoda Fabia, shares the Polo’s MQB A0 platform and while no changes have taken place on the dimension front, it does sport a selection of new tech the offering from Wolfsburg could well also come out with.

Externally, the Ibiza, which departed South Africa along with the Leon and Altea over a decade ago, receives redesigned headlights with full LEDs, a two-tone chrome Seat badge on the grille, new Ibiza script on the tailgate, two new alloy wheel designs for the 17-inch wheels and one for the 18-inches, and two new colours on the nine colour palette; Asphalt Blue and Sapphire Blue.

As mentioned, and with no images of the Polo’s interior having emerged just yet, the Ibiza’s tech list rates as likeliest carryover for the Polo. This includes a new standard 8.25-inch or optional 9.2-inch infotainment system, a revised 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on higher spec models, upgraded materials and fabrics plus a new Nappa leather multi-function steering wheel.

New on the safety front is the Travel Assist semi-autonomous system, Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto High Beam Assist, Lane Assist and Side Impact Assist.

Somewhat surprisingly, Seat has opted not to make the Ibiza available with the 48-volt hybrid eTSI engines the Leon and Volkswagen Golf offer, opting instead for a full suite of conventional TSI powerunits with no TDI available.

On offer is a normally aspirated 1.0-litre pumping out 59kW/93Nm, the 1.0 EcoTSI in two states of tune; 70kW/175Nm and 81kW/200Nm and the 1.5 EcoTSI rated at 110kW/250Nm. A compressed natural gas version, badged TGI and based on the higher output 1.0 EcoTSI, completes the range with outputs of 66kW/160Nm.

In terms of transmissions, the free-breathing petrol and entry-level 1.0 EcoTSI are matched to a five-speed manual gearbox, with the top-spec version getting a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The self-shifter is however the only option for the 1.5 EcoTSI with the TGI sporting the six-speed manual as its only choice.

Entering production in the third quarter of this year, the Ibiza will once again be Seat’s most important model in Europe with no chance of it or the brand returning to South Africa.