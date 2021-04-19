LS inspired facelift handed to Lexus ES

Charl Bosch

Despite a specification upgrade last year, the facelift ES is likely to arrive in South Africa towards the end of this year.

With its unveiling just three years ago, Lexus has given the seventh generation ES its first mid-life facelift ahead of the commencing of sales later this year.

The model that bridges the gap between the IS and LS in Lexus’ sedan lineup after replacing the higher up GS entirely last year, the changes include the LS style grille, auto-levelling new bi-LED headlights, a new colour called Graphite Grey and four new alloy wheel designs ranging from 17 to 18-inches with black 19-inch split five-spoke wheels reserved for the F Sport.

Inside, the changes are more minor in the shape of a slightly revised dashboard and closer, by 100mm, standard eight inch or optional 12.3-inch infotainment systems.

Depending on the trim level a range of colours and veneers can be specified, ranging from the NuLuxe imitation leather and Palomino real leather, to alloy inserts on the F Sport, open pore black wood, semi-aniline leather and matte walnut open pore wood.

Said to be quieter and more refined than before, Lexus has also upgraded the ES’ specification sheet, mostly in the safety and driver assistance departments, with the inclusion of a new camera for the Forward Collision Avoidance system, Emergency Steering Assist and all-speed dynamic radar cruise control.

Also starring is Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Tracing Assist and updated Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist in addition to the carryover Road Sign Assist and Auto High Beam Assist headlights.

Still riding on the GA-K platform, which has been tweaked with the fitting of a new suspension across the range, the mentioned F Sport is however the only model to feature a recalibrated Sport+ setting, Custom mode, Adaptive Variable Suspension and Park Assist as part of the optional Dynamic Handling Package.

Matters are unchanged up front though where three engines are offered; a 152kW/243Nm normally aspirated 2.5-litre in the ES 250, a 225kW/362Nm normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 in ES 350 and the 160kW 2.5-litre hybrid in the ES 300h, the latter now available in F Sport guise along with the ES 350 for the first time.

The standard transmission is an eight-speed automatic with the hybrid receiving a CVT. Despite being front-wheel-drive, both the 250 and 350 can be optionally equipped with all-wheel-drive.

In North America, sales will commence from August with pricing to be confirmed later. Expect South Africa to receive the updated ES, more than likely in hybrid trim only, from the end of this year or early 2022.