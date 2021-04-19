Maserati gives hybrid boost to Levante

Charl Bosch

Trident's first ever SUV now has the same hybrid heart as the Ghibli.

Maserati has detailed its second hybrid model, this time in the form of its first ever SUV, the Levante.

Soon to exist alongside the Grecale teased in February, the Levante follows the hybrid version of the Ghibli launched last year by combining a 48 volt mild-hybrid system with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for a combined output of 243kW/450Nm.

Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four wheels and a limited slip differential included, the Levante Hybrid will get from 0-100 km/h in six seconds and on to a top speed said to be over 240 km/h.

Decked out in a model specific tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro Metallic and riding on 19-inch alloy wheels, the Levante Hybrid’s only other difference from the standard model are blue finishes on side air vents and the Maserati trident on the C-pillar, brake calipers and inside on the seats.

Sales in Europe are expected to commence soon with no pricing details having been revealed. A launch date for South Africa has not been confirmed at present.