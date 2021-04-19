Audi Q4 puts on its production electric attire

Charl Bosch

Positioned below the e-tron, the Q4 is now Ingolstadt's most attainable all-electric SUV.

Shown as a concept in Sportback guise last year, Audi has taken the covers off the production version of not only the Sportback, but also the conventional Q4 e-tron.

Debuting after the “standard” e-tron two years ago and the e-tron GT in February, for now the Q4 takes the position of Ingolstadt’s smallest and most attainable all-electric SUV, with the newcomer, like parent company Volkswagen’s ID models, riding on the dedicated MEB platform.

Dimensionally, the Q4 measures 4 588 mm in overall length with its wheelbase coming to 2.7 m, height to 1 632 mm and width to 1 865 mm. Surprisingly, no details about the Sportback’s measurements were divulged.

Noticeably shorter and stockier than the Q5, the Q4 takes on a look more reminiscent of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in side profile, with the front, sporting a sealed Singleframe grille and optional Matrix LED headlights, having more in common with not only the Q8 but, to some extent, the original Q7.

The Q3 and Q8 lineage continues around the back in the case of the Sportback with a fastback-like design characterised by a short overhang and spoiler integrated at the base of the window. As with current Audi models, an S line derivative can be specified with unique exterior pieces and alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21-inches.

Able to swallow between 520 and 1 490-litres of luggage or 535 to 1 460-litres in the Sportback, the latter figures with the rear seats folded down, the Q4’s interior, to an extent, comes with its own identity in look and design.

Equipped with a model-specific steering wheel, a raised console for the push-button operated single-speed transmission and concave dashboard, most of the materials and fabrics are made from recycled polyester and 26 1.5-litre bottles in the case of the seats.

On the tech front, the Q4 comes standard with the now obligatory 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, with two options for the angled MMI Navigation infotainment system; the standard 10.1-inch and the optional 11.6-inch.

Also starring is an augmented reality Heads-Up Display that projects an image on the windscreen in two level, and in the sound department, an optional 580-watt soundCube sound system supplied by Sonos.

With its platform incorporating damper control as well as the optional sport suspension that lowers the body by 15 mm on the S line, the Q4 also comes with a revised version of the Drive Select system, whose modes consist of Efficiency, Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and a new Range that boosts maximum energy for distance instead of dynamic prowess as evident by the top speed being limited to 90 km/h or 130 km/h in Efficiency mode.

On the power front, the Q4 will go on sale in Europe sporting a choice of two battery options and three models; the entry-level 35 powered by a 52-kWh battery, the 77-kWh powered 40 and the 50 featuring the same cell with an additional electric motor mounted on the rear axle that results in it being all-wheel-drive and thus recipient of the quattro badge.

With all derivatives coming as standard with a 7.2 kW charger or an optional 11 kW outlet, output is rated at 125 kW and 150 kW for the 35 and 40 with the dual motor in the 50 e-quattro, resulting in 220 kW.

Like the Volkswagen ID.6, top speed is limited to 160 km/h with the 35 taking nine seconds to reach 100 km/h from standstill and the 40 8.5 seconds. The claimed range is 341 km for the 35 and 349 km for the 35 Sportback with the 40 offering 520 km regardless of bodystyle.

With 460 Nm of torque instead of the former pair’s 310 Nm, the 50 will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and top out at 180 km/h. Claimed range is less than the 40 as a result of the greater performance and quattro system with Audi claiming ranges of 488 km and 497 km, the latter for the Sportback.

Going on sale in Europe from next month, the Q4 range in Germany kicks-off at €41 900 (R717 055) for the 35 with the 40 retailing from €47 500 (R812 891) and the 50 quattro from €52 900 (R905 303). Sales of the Sportback will start later. Until an announcement is made, no plans are in place to bring the Q4 to South Africa any time soon.