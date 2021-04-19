Volkswagen ID.6 bows as new flagship all-electric ID model

Charl Bosch

ID.6 will have up to seven seats and a range of between 436 and 588 km on a single charge.

Volkswagen introduced the third of its all-electric ID models over the weekend in the form of the ID.6.

Joining the ID.3 and more recently the ID.4 with the ID.5, rumoured to the replace the Passat sedan in 2023, to follow, the ID.6 rides on Wolfsburg’s dedicated MEB platform and offers seating for six or seven with dimensions of 4 876 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 965 mm, height of 1 680 mm and width of 1 848 mm.

Touted as the electric alternative to the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace, the ID.6 will go on sale in standard X and Crozz forms powered a 58 kWh battery of a 77 kWh cell with buyers having the choice of a single motor mounted on the front axle, or a dual-motor with the second positioned on the rear for an effective four-wheel-drive layout.

In terms of output, the single motor has two states of tune; 132 kW and 150 kW with the dual-motor offering 225 kW. While all models are limited to 160 km/h, the 225 kW will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds with the benchmark sprint taking 9.3 and 9.1 seconds in the case of the other two. Claimed range is between 436 km and 588 km. Like the ID.4, a performance GTX could debut at a later stage.

Sporting wheel sizes of 19, 20 or 21-inches, the ID.6 will feature Volkswagen’s twelve-inch “Hello ID” activated infotainment system on its specification sheet, along with an augmented Heads-Up Display, optional panoramic sunroof and Travel Assist to name but a few.

Production will take place at the Anting and Foshang Plants in China with availability restricted to the People’s Republic and nowhere else.