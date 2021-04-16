Bentley Continental GT Speed loses its head

Charl Bosch

Drop-top Continental GT Speed is the most potent convertible Bentley has ever made.

Having showcased the new Continental GT Speed last month, Bentley has taken the roof off its stalwart model to create the GT Speed Convertible.

The most powerful drop-top Crewe has ever made, the Convertible is largely unchanged inside and out from the coupe, with the obvious exception of the roof that folds in a Z pattern in 19 seconds at up to 50 km/h and comes in a choice of seven colours.

Like the coupe, the convertible receives a number of bespoke exterior differences such as the 22-inch forged Speed alloy wheels in dark tint, gloss black or Bright Silver, Speed badges on the front wings, a jewel fuel and oil filler cap, a dark tinted grille and illuminated Bentley treadplates.

Inside, the drop-top offers a choice of 15 main and 11 optional hides, standard piano key black veneer with six other wood options, diamond quilted seats with Speed embroidered headrests, dark tint or engine turned aluminium inserts, heated steering and armrest plus a neck warmer not offered on the coupe.

Utilising the same chassis as the coupe complete with the 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride system, electronic all-wheel steering system and optional carbon ceramic brakes, the convertible is also unchanged up front with motivation coming from the same upgraded 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12.

Producing 485kW/900Nm, the mill is hooked to a recalibrated eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox with drive, as before, going to all four wheels. The combination results in a top speed of 335 km/h, the same as the coupe, with the 0-100 km/h taking a tenth longer at 3.7 seconds.

No pricing details were revealed but expect the Continental GT Speed Convertible to become available in South Africa soon.