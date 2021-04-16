All-new Honda Civic shown ahead of 28 April world debut

Charl Bosch

Eleventh generation Civic will be sold as a sedan but also as a hatch.

Honda has provided the first official production image of the all-new 11th generation Civic Sedan ahead of its confirmed world unveiling on 28 April.

Disclosing only the frontal image of the newcomer, the production model appears lightly toned down from the concept shown in November last year, with the Japanese car maker only stating it will be the most “technologically advanced sedan in the model’s nearly 50 year history”.

Despite not divulging any other details or indeed showing the rear, which will more than likely differ little from the concept. The interior, shown in sketch form only, will incorporate the same dashboard as the Accord plus the new top-mounted infotainment system.

The biggest unknowns are the technical details, with reports claiming the carryover of the current 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and possibly also the normally aspirated 1.8-litre. Rumoured but unconfirmed is a hybrid or plug-in hybrid with definite inclusions being the North American only Si and, in 2022, the all-new petrol-powered Type R.

Despite the sedan body style, which will be the mainstay in the US, the Civic will once again be available as a hatch for Europe and other markets, including South Africa, though sourcing remains unknown as the factory in Swindon in the UK readies itself for permanent closure in July.

Until its actual unveiling, don’t be surprised if more images and/or details emerge in the shape of teasers or leaks over the coming days.