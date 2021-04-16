Green champion Toyota Prius updated with more spec

Charl Bosch

Updates could well be the last with an all-new model slated to arrive next year

Toyota’s icon of green motoring, the Prius, has received what is reported to be its last mid-life refresh before a claimed full overhaul in 2022.

Last updated two years ago but on sale since 2015, the tweaks are mostly reserved for new spec items, which includes a revised infotainment system now with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Toyota’s 15GB in-car Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Crash Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Auto High Beam Assist.

Other changes include a switch to full LED head-and fog lights and a new exterior colour, Platinum White Pearl in place of the previous Pearl White. The status quo is unchanged up front where the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain produces a combined 90 kW channelled to the front wheels via a CVT.

Priced at R566 400, the Prius comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty, a six plan/90 000 km service plan and a eight year/195 000 km battery warranty.