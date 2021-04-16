Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
16 Apr 2021
1:02 pm

Green champion Toyota Prius updated with more spec

Updates could well be the last with an all-new model slated to arrive next year

Changes to the Prius have been reserved for the specification list

Toyota’s icon of green motoring, the Prius, has received what is reported to be its last mid-life refresh before a claimed full overhaul in 2022.

Toyota

Sloping rear end has become a trademark of the current Prius

Last updated two years ago but on sale since 2015, the tweaks are mostly reserved for new spec items, which includes a revised infotainment system now with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Toyota’s 15GB in-car Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Crash Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Auto High Beam Assist.

RELATED: Next generation Toyota Prius arriving in 2022 with an even lower stance

Other changes include a switch to full LED head-and fog lights and a new exterior colour, Platinum White Pearl in place of the previous Pearl White. The status quo is unchanged up front where the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain produces a combined 90 kW channelled to the front wheels via a CVT.

Toyota

New infotainment system the biggest highlight of the interior

Priced at R566 400, the Prius comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty, a six plan/90 000 km service plan and a eight year/195 000 km battery warranty.