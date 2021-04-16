Mitsubishi sending Pajero off with special Legend 100

Charl Bosch

Iconic Dakar legend says goodbye for good.

In spite of showing initial promise for a longer continuation, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has announced the end of the full-size Pajero in the shape of a special edition model.

Having bowed out internationally two years ago with no plans to replace it, despite the Nissan Patrol being mentioned as a plausible donor model, the local arm of the Japanese car maker has revealed that 100 examples of the iconic off-roader have been secured to create the Legend 100.

Bar the inclusion of a Legend 100 badge and certificate of authenticity, the limited run Pajero gets a chrome grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, a restyled front bumper and LED daytime running lights with the interior and spec continuing unchanged.

Confirmed to be replaced by the Pajero Sport as its flagship model, the Pajero, which has been around since 2006 with only exterior and interior revisions over the years, retains the 140kW/441Nm 3.2 DI-D turbodiesel engine and five-speed automatic gearbox with the SuperSelect II four-wheel drive system that allows for the shift from two-wheel drive to 4H on the move at speeds below 100 km/h.

Like the current Pajero, the Legend 100 can be specified in short wheelbase GLS or long wheelbase Exceed with pricing unchanged at R779 995 and R869 995 respectively. Both models’ sticker prices include a three year/100 000km warranty as well as a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.