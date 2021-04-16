Bold faced Nissan Magnite priced

Charl Bosch

The Magnite arrives with only the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0 litre petrol engine.

One of the most eagerly awaited new models of the year, Nissan has revealed pricing and spec details of its new entry-level SUV, the Magnite.

Unveiled in India in October last year, the Magnite replaces the not-for-South Africa next generation Juke as Nissan’s smallest SUV/crossover offering, docking ahead of its incoming twin, the Renault Kiger.

Based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber, which is an extension of the CMF-A that underpins the Kwid, the Magnite conforms to India’s sub-four-metre regulations by measuring 3 994 mm in overall length while featuring a wheelbase of 2 500 mm, height of 1 572 mm and width of 1 758 mm.

The claimed ground clearance is 205 mm, down five millimetres on the Indian model, with the boot swallowing 336-litres of luggage with the rear seats up.

For South Africa, Nissan has opted for a single power unit, the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine instead of also offering the Magnite with the normally aspirated version of the same engine available in India and indeed the South African-spec Triber.

Producing 74kW/160Nm, the blown three-pot is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with drive going to the front wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.2 L/100 km for the manual and 6.0 L/100 km for the CVT.

On the equipment front, two trim levels feature; Acenta and Acenta Plus with both offering the following as standard:

two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels;

body coloured bumpers and chrome handles;

folding electric mirrors;

cloth seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

six-speaker sound system;

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

automatic air-conditioning;

cruise control;

leather clad multi-function steering wheel;

LED daytime running lights;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD and BAS;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Start Assist;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors

Reserved for the Acenta Plus are projector bi-LED headlights and a standard surround-view camera system in place of the reverse display.

In total, six colours are available; Storm White, Blade Silver and Vivid Blue with the remaining three, Pearl White, Blade Silver and Metallic Red being contrasted by an Onyx Black roof.

Included in each Magnite’s sticker price is a six year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R256 999

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R280 100

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus – R282 600

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R305 700