Stronger rand could mean relief for May fuel prices

Nica Richards

Due to stability on international markets and a stronger exchange rate, diesel prices will drop by a welcome 32 cents a litre.

The Automobile Association (AA) has given an update for May’s fuel price predictions, with a potential breather for motorists.

Due to stability on international markets and a stronger exchange rate, diesel prices are expected to drop by a welcome 32 cents a litre, with illuminating paraffin coming down by 27 cents.

However, unleaded 95 octane petrol is expected to rise by six cents a litre and unleaded 93 octane by 1 cent.

A small silver lining is that a stronger exchange rate performance could mean a slight decline in petrol prices, with the hope this will provide “across-the-board relief” from recent fuel price hikes.

The rand has gained almost 50 cents against the dollar since mid-March.