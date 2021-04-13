Electrified Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and GLE 53 Coupe priced

Charl Bosch

Like the E53 and CLS 53, the GLE 53's electrified straight-six produces 320kW/520Nm.

Having premiered globally less than two years ago as the most attainable AMG model, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has revealed pricing and spec of the GLE 53 and its coupe offshoot.

Nestled between the GLE 450 and the monstrous GLE 63 S, the 53 is motivated by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine as the E53 and CLS 53, but with the addition of the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that unleashes an additional 16kW/250Nm over short spells.

On its own, the in-line six produces 320kW/520Nm that is fed through the performance optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system to the black stuff via the nine-speed MCT gearbox. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h with both dispatching the 0-100 km/h mark in 5.3 seconds.

For South Africa, the GLE 53 rides as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels with the option of upgrading to 21-inch or 22-inch wheels. Also standard is the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive damping that lowers the body by 15 mm, and which comprises three settings; Comfort, Sport and Sport+ plus two off-road modes; Trail and Sand.

Also featuring is the AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, and the upgraded AMG brakes comprising 400 mm ventilated discs at the front and 345 mm stoppers at the rear.

With seating for seven as standard in the GLE and five in GLE Coupe, both models set themselves apart from the GLE 450 in not only the wheels, but also the trademark AMG Panamericana grille, AMG sports exhaust from the options list and chrome detailing at the base of the front bumper and around the rear, plus the AMG wing front apron.

Inside, the dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system receive AMG specific graphics and readouts, while red top-stitching adorns the dashboard, centre console, door handles, the black Nappa leather covered AMG Performance steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking and the AMG sport seats.

Rounding the interior off is carbon fibre and brushed aluminium inlays, a black roofliner, AMG branding on the seatbacks, alloy gear shift paddles and alloy pedals. Now on sale, pricing starts at R1 837 000 for the standard GLE 53, with the coupe retailing from R1 925 000.