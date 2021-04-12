More roar as Jaguar adds second V8 to F-Type

Charl Bosch

Still displacing 5.0 litres, the supercharged V8 has been retuned to produce 331kW/580Nm.

Having revealed pricing for the updated F-Type last year, Jaguar has revised the local line-up yet again with the inclusion of a second V8 engine option.

Slotting-in between the 280 kW supercharged V6 P380 and the F-Type R, the P450 boasts the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 as the latter, but detuned from 423kW/700Nm to 331kW/580Nm. It will however be offered as either a coupe or cabriolet with drive going to the rear wheels via the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Fitted as standard with an electronic rear differential, the Quiet Start function that keeps the silencer in the exhaust closed on start-up and the Adaptive Dynamics dampers, the P450 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 285 km/h.

RELATED: Facelift Jaguar F-Type re-priced in lieu of more all-paw gripping models

As the P450 is offered in R-Dynamic guise, buyers wanting more can specify the black package that adds gloss black 20-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels, slimline sport seats in Windsor leather with Ebony, Light Oyster, Mars or Flame Red stitching, a Ebony suede roof liner and a choice of three colours; Eiger Grey, Santorini Black and Firenze Red.

The biggest highlight of the Black though is that drive goes to all four corners instead of only the rears, however, no performance figures were divulged. The rest of the F-Type range remains unchanged with the 221 kW 2.0-litre turbocharged P300 again serving as the base model, followed by the mentioned P380 and the R at the sharp-end.

Jaguar has indicated that pricing will be announced at a later stage, but expect it to start at around R1.8 to R2-million given that the P380 Coupe retails from R1 589 104 and the hard-top R from R2 543 612.