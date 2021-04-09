Ford blacks-out entry-level EcoSport

Just over a year after introducing the entry-level Ambiente automatic version of the EcoSport, Ford has given its range starter a darker personality in the form of a black styling package.
Reserved only for the self-shifting Ambiente and not expanded to the manual, the black pack comprises 16-inch alloy wheels in place of the 15-inch steelies, as well as:
- black roof rails;
- black grille;
- black insert on the roof and bonnet;
- black front and rear skidplates;
- black mirror caps;
- black body inserts;
- black spare wheel cover
A total of four colours are offered:
- Smoke;
- Diamond White;
- Canyon Ridge;
- Moondust Silver;
- Blue Lightning
The interior is unchanged from the Ambiente with features comprising:
- a 4.2-inch display with dual USB ports, Bluetooth and Voice Activation;
- six-speaker sound system;
- all around electric windows;
- follow-me-home headlights;
- rear parking sensors;
- Emergency Brake Assist;
- six airbags;
- auto locking doors
- ABS and EBD;
- Electronic Stability Control;
- Traction Control
Underneath the bonnet, the familiar three-cylinder 1.5 Dragon petrol engine produces an unchanged 91kW/151Nm, channelled through the front wheels via the six-speed ‘box.
Like the rest of the EcoSport range, the Ambiente Black comes standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan with its R336 900 sticker price representing an increase of R14 200 over the standard model.