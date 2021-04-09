Ford blacks-out entry-level EcoSport

Charl Bosch

Black pack has made no difference to the EcoSport's drivetrain

Just over a year after introducing the entry-level Ambiente automatic version of the EcoSport, Ford has given its range starter a darker personality in the form of a black styling package.

Reserved only for the self-shifting Ambiente and not expanded to the manual, the black pack comprises 16-inch alloy wheels in place of the 15-inch steelies, as well as:

black roof rails;

black grille;

black insert on the roof and bonnet;

black front and rear skidplates;

black mirror caps;

black body inserts;

black spare wheel cover

A total of four colours are offered:

Smoke;

Diamond White;

Canyon Ridge;

Moondust Silver;

Blue Lightning

The interior is unchanged from the Ambiente with features comprising:

a 4.2-inch display with dual USB ports, Bluetooth and Voice Activation;

six-speaker sound system;

all around electric windows;

follow-me-home headlights;

rear parking sensors;

Emergency Brake Assist;

six airbags;

auto locking doors

ABS and EBD;

Electronic Stability Control;

Traction Control

Underneath the bonnet, the familiar three-cylinder 1.5 Dragon petrol engine produces an unchanged 91kW/151Nm, channelled through the front wheels via the six-speed ‘box.

Like the rest of the EcoSport range, the Ambiente Black comes standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan with its R336 900 sticker price representing an increase of R14 200 over the standard model.