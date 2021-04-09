Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
9 Apr 2021
10:43 am

Ford blacks-out entry-level EcoSport

Charl Bosch

Black pack has made no difference to the EcoSport's drivetrain

Entry-level Ford EcoSport Ambiente with the black pack, reserved for the automatic model only.

 

Just over a year after introducing the entry-level Ambiente automatic version of the EcoSport, Ford has given its range starter a darker personality in the form of a black styling package.

Ford

Ford EcoSport Ambiente Black.

Reserved only for the self-shifting Ambiente and not expanded to the manual, the black pack comprises 16-inch alloy wheels in place of the 15-inch steelies, as well as:

  • black roof rails;
  • black grille;
  • black insert on the roof and bonnet;
  • black front and rear skidplates;
  • black mirror caps;
  • black body inserts;
  • black spare wheel cover

A total of four colours are offered:

  • Smoke;
  • Diamond White;
  • Canyon Ridge;
  • Moondust Silver;
  • Blue Lightning

The interior is unchanged from the Ambiente with features comprising:

Ford

Ford EcoSport Ambiente Black interior.

  • a 4.2-inch display with dual USB ports, Bluetooth and Voice Activation;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • all around electric windows;
  • follow-me-home headlights;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • Emergency Brake Assist;
  • six airbags;
  • auto locking doors
  • ABS and EBD;
  • Electronic Stability Control;
  • Traction Control

Underneath the bonnet, the familiar three-cylinder 1.5 Dragon petrol engine produces an unchanged 91kW/151Nm, channelled through the front wheels via the six-speed ‘box.

Like the rest of the EcoSport range, the Ambiente Black comes standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan with its R336 900 sticker price representing an increase of R14 200 over the standard model.