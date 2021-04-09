Dual-clutch only Hyundai Kona N detailed further

Charl Bosch

Latest teaser confirms same 206 kW output as range-topping i30 N.

With the reveal of the Kona N seemingly just around the corner, Hyundai has officially revealed technical details of its first crossover/SUV to wear the N moniker.

Already teased twice, the first time in January and then last month for the second time, the Kona N will be powered by the upgraded 2.0-litre turbocharged engine Hyundai debuted in the facelift i30 N last year.

Producing the same 206kW/392Nm, the powerplant will be paired as standard to the previously reported eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox only, which has been revised with recalibrated ratios to suit the Kona N’s characteristics. Unconfirmed is whether the Kona will remain front-wheel drive or become the first all-wheel-drive N model.

Included in the transmission are three modes, the same as on the i30 N; the humorously titled N Grin Shift that releases the full 206kW/392Nm for 20 seconds, N Power Shift that engages at 90% full throttle and N Track Sense that alters the box for use on a race track.

Said to have been tested for 1 350 laps at Nürburgring, the ‘box, according to Hyundai, “provides the engaging experience of a sequential gearbox with the convenience of an automatic transmission”. Aside from it, the Kona N also sports the same five driving modes that debuted on the i30 N; Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom.

As indicated, the Kona N is slated to be revealed soon as the confirmation of the power and torque figures could well be the final teaser before the wraps are lifted in full.

However, with Hyundai having not divulged any images of the interior or indeed the dynamics, chances are it could be the final bit of outstanding detail before the go-ahead is given to reveal it entirely.