Hyundai Alcazar revealed as three-row “maxi-Creta”

With reports having emerged as far back as 2018, Hyundai, after numerous rumours and teasers, have officially revealed the all-new three-row Alcazar in India.

Spanning the gap between the Creta and the Santa Fe, the Alcazar, as already known, is based on the same platform as the former but with a wheelbase stretched by 150 mm to 2 760 mm in order to accommodate the third row.

As evident by the most recent spy images, and in accordance with previous reports, the Alcazar differentiates itself from the Creta by receiving a diamond-studded grille, redesigned front bumper, a D-pillar and model specific alloy wheels.

At the rear, the Genesis GV80-style facia has been dropped for a Alcazar bespoke design in the shape of a more expansive rear window, new tailgate, faux exhaust outlets, new rear bumper and redesigned taillights.

The rest of the exterior is carried over from the Creta, namely the headlights, wings, doors and the bonnet. As for the interior, Hyundai, despite not releasing any images, has confirmed features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, climate control and a panoramic sunroof amongst others.

RELATED: Hyundai provides a sneak first peek of Alcazar

In terms of seating, the Alcazar will have a choice of two configurations; the standard seven-seats and the optional six in which the middle chair in the second row is replaced by a console with armrests and cupholders to go with the captain’s style pews.

Folding the second row to gain access to the third is by means of a one-touch tumbling forward function with the third row having the ability to recline in addition to folding completely flat when not in use. Exact boot capacity was not revealed.

The biggest and unexpected surprise resides underneath the bonnet where only one engine is shared with Creta. In place of the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and the turbocharged 1.4 T-GDI, Hyundai has opted for a free-breathing 2.0-litre petrol producing 117kW/192Nm and the Creta’s 85kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbodiesel.

With drive going to the front wheels only, both units are matched to a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.

Going on sale in India later this year, pricing for the Alcazar will only be confirmed later. At present, it remains unknown as to whether Hyundai South Africa are considering the Alcazar for the local market, but expect an announcement to made in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.