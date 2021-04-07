Jeep rolls out more extensively updated European Compass

Despite unveiling the facelift European-spec Compass less than a year ago, Jeep has taken the model that accounts for 40% of all of its sales on the Old Continent back to the drawing board with a second but more extensive makeover.

Initially revealed with nothing more than new colours and alloy wheels, the Compass now follows the same path as the Indian model unveiled in January by getting the revised seven-slot grille, full LED headlights on all models and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

Along with a wider front skidplate and new daytime running LEDs, the mentioned alloys have been retained with a choice of three sizes depending on the trim level; 17-inches, 18-inches, 19-inches and 17-inches, with all-terrain tyres on the off-road focused Trailhawk.

Inside, the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with the Uconnect 5 software continues on lower spec variants, but makes way for the bigger 10.1-inch display as the top-spec infotainment system introduced on the Indian-spec Compass.

Equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new system also boasts satellite navigation, over-the-air updates and the more detailed interface for the climate control.

Joining the system is the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on all bar the entry-level Sport, a wireless smartphone charger, redesigned centre console with more storage space, upgraded materials ranging from Nappa leather to carbon fibre and a choice of four new inlays; piano key black, brushed chrome, gunmetal grey and liquid chrome.

Along with an optional kick-motion activated electric tailgate, Jeep has been more thorough with the Compass’ safety and driver assistance tech in that it has introduced more systems capable of level 2 autonomous driving.

In addition to those introduced during the initial refresh, the Compass now comes with:

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection;

Driver Attention Alert;

Surround view camera system

A new addition though is Highway Assist, which combines the previously offered Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering in order to avoid crossing the lines or straying out of one’s line with the cruise control activated.

In terms of models, Jeep has dropped the previously offered Night Eagle and replaced it with the S, which slots-in below the Trailhawk but above the Sport, Longitude and Limited.

Up front, no alterations have been made with three engines being offered; the Brazilian made 1.3 Firefly turbo-petrol producing 96 kW or 110 kW with torque pegged at 270 Nm for both, and the updated 1.6 Multijet turbodiesel rated at 96kW/320Nm.

The standard transmission on the lesser petrol and the only option on the oil-burner is a six-speed manual, with a seven-speed dual-clutch being the sole option for the latter petrol. Regardless of the engine or the ‘box, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Sitting at the top of the range is the 4xe, whose Firefly unit comes with more spark in the shape of an 11.4 kWh battery powering a 45 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Effectively making the Compass all-wheel-drive, the 4xe also offers two power outputs; 140 kW in the Longitude and Limited and 177 kW in the S and Trailhawk. Combined torque is the same 270 Nm as the regular Firefly with a conventional torque converter six-speed automatic replacing the dual-clutch.

Claimed range is between 47 km and 49 km with emissions free driving up to 130 km/h in electric mode or up to 200 km/h in default hybrid configuration.

As mentioned, the updates are limited to the European Compass made at the Melfi Plant in Italy, but seeing as some are already available on the Indian Compass South Africa gets, expect it to filter though once availability is confirmed for the local market.

