Drop-top Mercedes-AMG GT making way for SL

Charl Bosch
With the unveiling of the all-new AMG developed SL around the corner, the AMG GT Roadster will not be renewed.

Soft-top roof for the next SL, which the GT also utilises, could be seen as a secondary reason.

A number of updates applied to the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster last year now appears likely to be the final tweak as production will wrap end with the unveiling of the all-new SL this year.

Mercedes-AMG GT C with the soft-top roof down

This is according to US publication Car and Driver, who reported over the weekend that the drop-top GT will follow the GT R in not being renewed as it would clash directly with the new SL Affalterbach is making in conjunction with the GT for the first time.

RELATED: Mercedes-AMG details new C63 and GT73e’s powerunits

According to AMG’s new CEO Philipp Schiemer, the new SL, whose name is derived from the German “super licht” or super light in reference to its motorsport lineage of the 1950s, will still fill the position of a luxury cruiser, albeit with added speed in the same shape as the GT.

Mercedes-AMG GT C with the soft-top roof up

With the SL adopting a soft-top roof for the first time since the R129 ended production in 2001, a design the GT currently employs, Schiemer stated that the GT coupe and 4-Door will continue alongside the SL with the same range of plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid assist V8 powertrains as part of an extensive facelift likely to be applied this year.

