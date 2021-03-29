Motoring News 29.3.2021 02:57 pm

Power-rich straight-six diesel again named for Hyundai bakkie

Charl Bosch
Power-rich straight-six diesel again named for Hyundai bakkie

The concept Hyundai Santa Cruz will finally become a reality later this year but only in North America.

If left unchanged from the Genesis GV80, the straight-six will produce 205kW/588Nm.

Hyundai’s long overdue global bakkie is reportedly on track to eclipse not only the forthcoming Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok on power, but also the delayed Toyota GR Hilux.

Despite being branded towards the end of last year as a “sensitive topic at Hyundai and one which hasn’t reportedly been developed much, Australia’s carsguide.com.au has claimed the still unnamed model will become a reality next year or in 2023, the same time of arrival as sister brand Kia’s equivalent.

Unlike the unibody Santa Cruz North America will be receiving later this year, the body-on-frame rival for the Hilux and Ranger will, in accordance with a claim from last year, feature the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel from the Genesis GV80 that pumps out 205kW/588Nm.

RELATED: Hyundai’s ‘world’ pick-up now an interest

As a comparison, the already spotted next generation Ranger and incoming Amarok will derive motivation from the 3.0 Powerstroke V6 that produces 186 kW in the F-150, while the GR Hilux appears set to receive the 200 kW Mazda-made 3.3-litre oil-burner bound for the Land Cruiser 300.

Despite the final outputs of the straight-six being officially unconfirmed at present, its direct implementing into the bakkie will result in a torque deficit of nine Newton Meters compared to the Hilux and a massive 62 Nm versus the Ranger and Amarok. As indicated, though, the final figure could well change.

What is expected though is a choice of rear- or four-wheel-drive, possibly single as well as double cab body styles and a smaller engine slated to be the 2.2-litre four-cylinder oil-burner from the Staria and Kia Sorento instead of the four-and six-cylinder petrol units the Santa Cruz will utilise in the US.

Although little is otherwise known about the newcomer as the focus continues to be on the imminent arrival of the Santa Cruz, expect more details and rumours to emerge over the coming months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hyundai provides a sneak first peek of Alcazar 25.3.2021
Four-pot diesel and petrol V6 confirmed for Hyundai Staria 25.3.2021
Futuristic Hyundai Staria ‘spaceship’ officially revealed 19.3.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition