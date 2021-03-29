Nipped-and-tucked Citroën C3 priced slapped

Unveiled internationally just over a year ago, the South African arm of Stellantis has divulged pricing and spec details of the facelift Citroën C3.

Likely to be joined later by the C3 Aircross updated last month, the exterior tweaks mirror those of the Europea model and includes redesigned Airbumps with a silver instead of red surround, wider wheel arches, the same grille as the CXperience concept and new fog light surrounds.

Inside, the local market C3 remains unchanged from the pre-facelift model as Citroën has opted not to bring the Techwood imitation wood veneer to South Africa. The so-called Advanced Comfort seats and more sound deadening materials have however been included.

As before, two trim levels are offered with spec in the entry-level Feel consisting of:

15-inch steel wheels with faux alloy covers;

electric mirrors;

body coloured door handles;

five-inch display with Bluetooth and USB;

electric front windows;

automatic air-conditioning;

cruise control;

six-speaker sound system;

Speed Limit Recognition;

auto lock/unlock doors;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

Hill Start Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

multi-function leather wrapped steering wheel;

tyre pressure monitor;

Driver Attention Alert

Building on these, the top-spec Shine swaps the mentioned display for a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while also receiving:

16-inch alloy wheels;

rear electric windows;

folding electric mirrors;

the mentioned Airbumps;

auto levelling on/off follow-me-home headlights;

rear parking sensors;

front fog lamps

The choice of spec level is mirrored by the powerunits where two versions of the familiar 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine is once again offered; the 60kW/118Nm normally aspirated unit in the Feel mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, and the turbocharged 81kW/205Nm mill paired to a six-speed automatic in the Shine.

According to Citroën, the Feel will get from 0-100 km/h in 13.2 seconds and top out at 169 km/h, while the Shine will complete the benchmark sprint in 9.4 seconds and reach a V-max of 194 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.7 L/100 km and six-litres per 100 km respectively.

Included in both models’ sticker price is a five year/100 000 km warranty as well as a three year/60 000 km service plan with the Feel priced at R269 900 and the Shine at R324 900.

