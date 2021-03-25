Hyundai provides a sneak first peek of Alcazar

Hyundai has provided the first official glimpse of the new three-row Alcazar ahead of its world debut on 6 April.

Based on the Creta, the pair of teaser images come in the same month as the publishing of several spy images of the newcomer undergoing testing in India, confirming a 2-2-2 configuration with a central armrest in the middle row between the two captain’s style chairs. A seven-seat layout will however be standard.

RELATED: Hyundai preparing three-row Alcazar for 6 April reveal

As indicated before, the Alcazar will be styled differently from the Creta, a claim substantiated by images of the rear showing a rounded tailgate and new light clusters, a D-pillar and model specific alloy wheels.

Retaining the same bumper, faux skid plate and cladding around the wheel arches as the Creta, the Alcazar will also come with a different grille and front bumper as well as more upmarket interior trim pieces in spite of the actual design remaining unchanged from the Creta’s as indicated by the images.

In spite of a longer wheelbase and larger rear overhang, the Alcazar will derive motivation from the same engines as the Creta, namely the 85kW/144Nm normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, the 85kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbodiesel and the 103kW/242Nm 1.4 T-GDI petrol.

Despite all-wheel drive being a possibility, the Alcazar will most likely be offered with front-wheel drive only plus the same transmissions as the Creta; a six-speed manual or CVT for the 1.5-litre petrol, a six-speed automatic on the diesel and a seven-speed dual-clutch paired to the 1.4 T-GDI.

Like the Creta, the Alcazar will be built in India and more than likely touch down in South Africa either this year or in 2022 as Hyundai’s most attainable three-row SUV.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.