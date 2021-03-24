Thai-market MG Extender bakkie shows a new face

Less than two years after going on sale in Thailand, Chinese-owned MG has unveiled a dramatically updated version of its Extender bakkie.

Once again spun off from parent company SAIC’s Maxus T70, a vehicle still known by the prior LDV T60 designation in Australia, the once fabled British sports car marque’s first ever bakkie boasts an extensively redesigned hexagonal grille that eschews the block full-width Maxus branding for the MG logo in the middle.

As well as thinner LED headlights, restyled front and rear bumpers plus new vertical fog light bezels, the Extender also receives revised LED taillights and a new tailgate with the centre section finished in black.

RELATED: MG makes unexpected bakkie segment entry in Thailand

Measuring 5 365 mm in overall length with the wheelbase coming in at 3 155 mm, the width at 1 900 mm and the height at 1 820 mm, the Extender has a claimed ground clearance of 231 mm and arrives in Thailand with a choice of two body styles; the so-called Giant Cab denoting an extended cab and the conventional double cab.

Aside from a new brown leather upholstery option plus imitation carbon fibre trim, the Extender’s cabin remains unchanged with features consisting of:

automatic climate control;

ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation;

four-speaker sound system;

push-button start;

leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD and BAS;

tyre pressure monitor;

Hill Start Assist;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

cruise control

As before, the Extender is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, albeit only in single turbo guise as the previous twin-turbo has been dropped. Producing 120kW/375Nm, drive is delivered to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Now out in Thailand, the Extender comes in a choice of five colours; Arctic White, Metallic Silver, Black Knight, Ash Metal Grey and Scarlet Red. As before though, it, and the T60, won’t be coming to South Africa to rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara, Mazda BT-50, Mitsubishi Triton and Mahindra Pik-up.

PRICING

Giant Cab

Extender 2.0D C – 559 000 baht (R266 415)

Extender 2.0D D – 629 000 baht (R299 777)

Extender 2.0D D Hi-Ride – 669 000 baht (R318 841)

Extender 2.0D D Hi-Ride AT – 729 000 baht (R347 436)

Extender 2.0D Grand X Hi-Ride – 739 000 baht (R352 202)

Double Cab

Extender 2.0D Grand D – 769 000 baht (R366 500)

Extender 2.0D Grand X AT – 889 000 baht (R423 691)

Extender 2.0D Grand X 4×4 AT – 1 039 000 baht (R495 180)

Additional information from: www.headlightmag.com and www.beartai.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.