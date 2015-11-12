New Triton to be introduced

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has confirmed its next-generation Triton pick-up range will be available in Southern African markets from mid-2016.

“We are delighted to confirm the introduction of the all-new Triton in the local market. In countries where it’s already been launched, automotive journalists who have driven the new Triton were extremely complimentary about the quiet car-like drive it offers.

“The softer and quieter SUV type ride, complemented by the functionality of a traditional load bin, prompted Mitsubishi’s engineers to label it a Sport Utility Truck (SUT),” said Wynand Pretorius, chief operations officer of MMSA.

This is the fifth generation Mitsubishi pick-up and by far its most advanced commercial vehicle to date. The new model has already started raking in accolades in countries where it has been introduced, including that of 2015 Truck of the Year by Auto Express in the UK.

“The new Triton offers a surprisingly quiet ride and cabin comfort reminiscent of a passenger car while functionality and reliability required for tough working conditions are as present as ever,” said Pretorius.

The sleek and flowing design of the new Triton results in a dynamic and elegant look, as well as improved aerodynamic performance that contributes to better fuel efficiency.

The Triton boasts a bold grill framed by bi-xenon lights, accentuated flanks and a larger load bay.

“The new design harks back to the popular Colt, which was the top-selling pick-up in SA in the early 2000s,” said Pretorius.

The unique J-line design that was introduced on the current Triton range back in 2007 is retained in a more conventional-looking way on the new model and assists to provide double cab passengers with class-leading interior length and overall comfort.

This design does not only result in a more spacious interior, it also allows for a comfortable reclined seating posture. The wider interior angle of the side windows also provides additional shoulder space inside the cabin, providing a relaxing ride for both driver and passengers.

Seat shapes have been updated with thicker side bolsters and tighter support for drivers to maintain a natural driving position and to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys. The jewel in the new Triton’s crown is its new-generation 2.4 litre turbodiesel engine.

Its quick response at low revolutions, along with the improved aerodynamic design of the new Triton, drastically improves fuel consumption, responsiveness and acceleration.

The six-speed manual and fivespeed automatic gearboxes contribute to a smooth and nimble driving experience similar to that of passenger cars.

This new lightweight engine produces 133kW and a whopping 430Nm of torque and is matched to a choice of two newly developed transmissions, resulting in responsive acceleration performance.