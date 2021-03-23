Searing-hot Audi RS Q8 finally priced

It’s roll-out of performance S and RS models not letting up, Audi has announced pricing and spec details for the seventh different model of the latter designation, the RS Q8.

Shown as far back as the Los Angeles Auto Show two years ago, the RS Q8 joins the RS4 Avant and RS5, the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, as well as the R8 and last year, the TT RS, in Ingolstadt arsenal of RS models to dock on local shores.

Positioned above the diesel-engine SQ8, the RS Q8 retains the 4.0-litre displacement, as well as the twin-turbochargers, eight cylinders and 48-volt mild hybrid system, but jettisons the TDI mechanicals for TFSI ones with the end result being 441kW/800Nm.

Up 12 1kW but down 100 Nm on the SQ8, the RS Q8, while limited to 250 km/h or optionally 280 km/h with the RS Driver’s Package selected, will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, a full second faster, with the amount of twist going to all four corners via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

In terms of the exterior and mechanicals, the RS Q3 rides as standard on the 23-inch 5 Y-spoke alloy wheels offered as an option in Europe, while also receiving the RS adaptive sport air suspension, all-wheel steering system, Matrix LED headlights and Audi Drive Select.

Deriving stopping power from a ten-piston calliper setup at the front with the discs measuring 420 mm and those at the rear 370 mm, the RS Q3’s options include the 48-volt active roll stabilisation system and the carbon ceramic brakes featuring not only blue callipers, but 440 mm discs at the front and 370 mm surrounds at the rear.

Optionally available with either the carbon or black exterior package, the RS Q8’s interior is furnished with Valcona leather electric and massaging RS sport seats as standard, in addition to the bespoke readouts and graphics within the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus touchscreen infotainment system.

Also standard is the RS Heads-Up Display, black or cognac upholstery, the perforated Alcantara RS sport steering wheel with RS1 and RS2 buttons, aluminium and anthracite inlays, illuminated RS Q8 door sills and the optional RS styling package with red stitching on the kneepads, doors, gear lever, seatbelts, steering wheel and floor mats.

Rounding off the interior is an Alcantara finish on the centre console and fine black Nappa leather for the instrument panel, armrest, Heads-Up Display cover and door panels.

Going on sale from the first of next month, the RS Q8 carries a sticker price of R2 354 500 without options, R506 000 more than the SQ8 TDI, which does however include a five-year Audi Freeway plan.

