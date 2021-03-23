Roush injects 25th anniversary octane into Mustang

Iconic US Ford tuner Roush Performance has unveiled details of its latest upgraded Mustang destined to arrive on local shores in the second quarter of this year.

Also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Roush Mustang, the Stage 3 revisions include Jet Black or Agate Grey 20-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres and Roush tuning for the MagneRide adaptive suspension.

Rounding the exterior off is the so-called R9 bodykit made up of unique vents on the bonnet and wings, a rear spoiler, quad-exhaust outlets, a Roush developed front splitter, a blacked-out panel between the taillights and revised lower and upper grilles.

Further upgrades come courtesy of the optional Podium Package, which comprises an active carbon fibre rear wing and Brembo brakes.

Inside, the Stage 3 receives Roush badged illuminated door sills and billet pedals, a Roush toolkit and Roush embroidered floor mats, as well as leather sport seats with Roush seatbacks, a bespoke instrument cluster gauge, Roush key fob, a Roush plaque in place of the regular Mustang inscription on the dashboard and a Roush certificate of authenticity.

The biggest alteration has however taken place underneath the bonnet where the 5.0 Coyote V8 has been fitted with a Roush TVS 2650 supercharger developed from the RS2 package introduced two years ago.

Outfitted with two auxiliary coolers for the differential and the 10-speed automatic gearbox, the blown V8 produces 560kW/910Nm with the added inclusion of a new air filter, recalibrated ECU and different supercharger belt resulting in the former output jumping to 578 kW, the same as the Jack Roush Edition launched last year.

Unlike the Shelby Signature Series and Super Snake models of last year, Roush importer Performance Centre didn’t disclose any details regarding pricing and this will only be announced closer to the local launch date.

