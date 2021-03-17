BMW unveils plugged-up iX’s power and range

After unveiling the highly controversial iX last year, BMW has revealed power specification details for its first dedicated all-electric SUV heading for South Africa in the first quarter of next year, .

Said to be in the final phase of development before going into production later this year, the iX will touch down locally sporting a choice of two models poised to be offered globally as well.

At the range’s entry point is the xDrive40 which derives forward momentum from two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles, capable of producing 70kWh combined. This translates to an output of 270kW and 0-100km/h in six seconds. The claimed range is said to be “over 400km”.

Powered by a 100kWh battery, the xDrive50 serves as the flagship iX and produces 370kW which enables it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in “under five seconds”. Claimed range between trips to the plug is 600km.

Unlike the 40 though, the 50 can have its battery charged at 200kW versus 150kW, which results in a range of 90km for the former and 120km for the latter after 10 minutes. Waiting time using a fast charger from 10-80% takes a reported 40 minutes or 11 hours plugged in to an 11kW wall box.

Final specification will only be announced closer to the iX’s launch date, but expect features such as the all-new 14.9-inch dashboard, a wide selection of materials and trim pieces, the Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal or PDLC roof instead of a traditional roofliner and a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround sound audio.

Like the spec sheet, the iX’s sticker price will also only be announced before or at the launch date next year.

